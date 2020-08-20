New Law Requires Pet Owners To Walk Their Dogs Twice Daily!

It kinda goes without saying, when you have a dog, you usually need to walk it!

In Germany, those who own a dog are going to have to make certain they get their pooch out for a walk at least twice a day!

According to reports, some pet owners are being told they could be breaking the law if they don’t walk their dog. And not once, but twice a day for at least 30 minutes each.

Recently in Western New York, a law was passed that only allows people to tie up their dog for a certain amount of time in very hot and very cold conditions.

Here are some more pet laws:

In the state of Oregon, it’s illegal for your dog to bark for more than ten minutes.

In Kentucky, dogs may not molest cars

In Wisconsin, cats are not allowed in public cemeteries

In Illinois, it’s illegal to keep a smelly dog

In Indiana, black cats must wear bells on Friday the 13th

In Georgia, Goldfish may not be given away to entice someone to enter a game of bingo.