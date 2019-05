9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

New Lowell Legion Branch 516 to host Giant Yard Sale!

Purchase Area’s to rent inside and out for $10.

Donations can be dropped off the week of June 15 – 21st. – Please contact us first.

Sign up at the Legion or contact Joanne at 705-434-8854 / jojo_nevill13@hotmail.com or nl_legion@yahoo.ca

Follow us on Facebook @ I Love New Lowell!