New Maroon 5 Song! LISTEN!
Memories!
The band was teasing a new single called “Memories” and now its available! They made the announcement on social media Thursday with a picture of the kind of box that would be packed away in an attic somewhere.
The caption includes the hashtag “Memories” followed by 9.20.19.
#Memories 9.20.19 #Maroon5 pic.twitter.com/DMxYPQlxH9
— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) September 18, 2019
“Memories” would be Maroon 5’s first new music since last year’s smash hit “Girls Like You.” It’s not clear if the new song is a standalone single, or the first taste of a new album. Have a listen!