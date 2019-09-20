New Maroon 5 Song! LISTEN!

The band was teasing a new single called “Memories” and now its available! They made the announcement on social media Thursday with a picture of the kind of box that would be packed away in an attic somewhere.

The caption includes the hashtag “Memories” followed by 9.20.19.

“Memories” would be Maroon 5’s first new music since last year’s smash hit “Girls Like You.” It’s not clear if the new song is a standalone single, or the first taste of a new album. Have a listen!