NEW MOUNTAIN DEW FLAVOUR: WATERMELON

How does watermelon soda sound? Mountain Dew Major Melon is new. The first new flavour for the ‘Dew’ in ten years. The packaging is aggressive with a watermelon dressed as an army major, dog tags and all.

The marketing geniuses behind it say watermelon is the number one flavour choice of Mountain Dew fans.

Believe it or not, this is their first new permanent flavour in more than a decade!

Both the regular and zero sugar beverages come in 20-ounce bottles, 2-litre bottles, 12-packs of 12 oz. cans and other single and multipack sizes. The new flavour is available at retailers and online.

The last permanent flavour Mountain Dew introduced was the citrus-flavoured White Out in 2010.