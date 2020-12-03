New Pet Owners Are Actually Naming Their Fur Babies After This Virus

According to Rover, people are naming their dogs and cats after this pandemic with names like “Covi,” “Rona,” and “Corona,” being heard at the dog park.

The site for pet sitters and dog walkers released its annual list, the 100 Most Popular Male and Female Dog Names, for 2020 and found that pandemic-inspired names were trending for new pet parents, with covid related names up 1,159%!

Honourable mention to a few new owners who called their pooch “Fauci.”

Another pandemic pastime also made its way onto the list, with the name Sourdough gracing the list for the first time.

Pet adoptions were through the roof during the first half of this pandemic.

More