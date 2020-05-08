Listen Live

New Postage Stamps Issued for 75th Anniversary of VE DAY

Honouring two Canadians who exemplify bravery on the battlefront and support on the home front.

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

Today, May 8, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe – known as Victory in Europe Day.

Canada Post has issued two new stamps marking this day honouring two Canadians who exemplify bravery on the battlefront and support on the home front.

Private Léo Major, known as “the One-eyed Ghost,” single-handedly liberated the German-occupied Dutch town of Zwolle.

Veronica Foster, known as “Ronnie, the Bren Gun Girl”, inspired hundreds of thousands of Canadian women to join her in working in the nation’s war industries during the Second World War.

 

Check out their stories below!

Image: Canada Post

