New Project About Siegfried & Roy Is In The Works

Those who brought us Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness are reportedly planning a new episode on magical duo Siegfried & Roy.

The Tiger King was a monster hit for Netflix about Joe Exotic, a now incarcerated Oklahoma zoo owner.

The Hollywood Reporter says Dr. James Liu, a wildlife veterinarian and field biologist who worked on the series, reached out to people who used to handle Siegfried & Roy’s cats in Las Vegas.

The episode is said to focus on the 2003 onstage tiger mailing that left Roy Horn permanently injured.

Roy Horn died last Friday after contracting COVID-19.