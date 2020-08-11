NEW PSA WARNS PEOPLE NOT TO PUSH YOUR SLOWER FRIENDS INTO A BEAR

We’ve all been embracing natural more this summer, with so many taking in the sights and natural wildlife in our National Parks. Although this PSA is coming from the USA National Park Services, it does seem like valid advice for us Canadians.

The NPS’ Facebook page is cautioning tourists about the dos and don’t if people encounter a bear in one of the parks. The new post begins by telling people “Please don’t run from bears or push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself.”

They then offer advice that I think we’ve all heard before and that is “move away slowly and sideways.”

READ: Please don’t run from bears or push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself.⁣⁣⁣⁣As a follow-up… Posted by National Park Service on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The National Park PSA also recommended not to try and escape up a tree as both grizzlies and black bears are pretty good climbers. “Stay calm” and “hold your ground” if a bear approaches or follows you. “Identify yourself by making noise so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal,” they added.

And, finally, they wrote, “Do NOT push down a slower friend (even if you think the friendship has run its course).”

The post also added a little humour to the serious subject saying, “ P.S. We apologize to any ‘friends’ who were brought on a hike as the ‘bait’ or were sacrificed to save the group. You will be missed.”