New Reports Finds That We Take More Pictures Of Our Pets Than Our Partners!

rover.com a site for pet owners to find pet sitters, dog walkers and everything pets says we take more pictures of our fury friends than of our significant others.

The reports says that people gaze into their dog’s eyes more often (67 percent) than their partner’s (47 percent ).

And get this, 53 percent of people said that they would consider leaving their person if they didn’t like dogs or was severely allergic!

The report also found that almost half pet owners planned a Valentine’s Day surprise for their pooch. One in three people says that they plan their weekends around their pets!

Also one in three people bring their dogs on a date!