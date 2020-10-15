New Reports Suggest That 1 In 4 People Aren’t washing their hands
WASH YOUR HANDS
Experts have been stressing the importance of washing your hands often since the start of this pandemic.
Washing your hands often is important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.
Young adults, men in particular aged 18-34 are most in need of hand hygiene reminders, according to a new report from the CDC.
The majority of people are getting the message as people are now more likely to remember hand-washing after couching, sneezing and blowing their noses.
Pre-pandemic, older adults and women, in particular, were more likely to wash their hands often than younger people, and men in particular.