New Research Says That Cats Know Their Name And Ignore You Anyways!

A new study has found that our cat can actually distinguish their names from other sounds, so your kitty may just be ignoring you when you call for him, according to CNN.

Researchers in Japan conducted a series of experiments in which a person would speak four different words and then say the cat’s name.

Words were chosen which had the same length and accents as the cat’s actual name.

The idea was that if the cat acted differently when its name was mentioned, then the kitties must recognize their name from the other words.

They found that all the cats moved or perked up their ears whenever their name was mentioned.

What is still unknown is if the cats know that their name represents their identity. The findings only suggest that cats know that the word for their name holds special meaning.