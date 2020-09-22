New Shows On TV This Week!

Starting Wednesday, there is plenty more to watch!

‘Enola Holmes’ starring Millie Bobby Brown comes to Netflix on Wednesday. The show is about Sherlock’s teen sister — who sets off to find her missing mother, becoming a super-sleuth along the way. Henry Cavill co-stars.

Also, Wednesday is Season 4 of the Mask Singer! This show airs at 8 pm on CTV and is hosted by Nick Cannon and features Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke on a panel where they try and figure out the voice behind the crazy costume.

Another fun show that starts up this week includes, ‘Filthy Rich.”

When the patriarch (Emmy winner Gerald McRaney) of a mega-rich Southern family dies in a plane crash, his wife (Kim Cattrall) and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, who are threatening the family name and fortune.