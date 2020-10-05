New Study Find We Have Turned To A More “Relaxed” Wardrobe

A study of 2,000 adults discovered that 49% of people now own more “relaxed” clothes than ever before.

One in six said their wardrobes have ‘significantly’ changed due to the ‘flexi-lifestyle.’

Adults are now 10 times more likely to buy a tracksuit or comfy stylist joggers over a business suit and are five times more likely to purchase jeans over a skirt.

About 35% say they have ditched heels for flats, while just one in 20 say that they have no plans to buy stilettos this season.

The study shows how shoppers are reinventing their wardrobes this season to create the ultimate flexi-wardrobe.

“The new flexi-lifestyle we’re all living means shoppers are adapting their clothing items to become smart casual capsule collections, pairing new items with their timeless classics like jeans and blazers, and designing their top half to be screen ready.