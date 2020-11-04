New Study Finds, Horses Don’t Love Us As Much As We Love Them!

A new study says that horses, our trusty steeds, our majestic creatures aren’t totally into us.

After all, for thousands of years, horses have worked for us, competed for us, and provided us with emotional support.

Turns out, they’re just using us, too!

A Veterinary research team from Sweden wanted to determine whether or not horses could “love humans, in the sense that they form an attachment to a particular person and reciprocate affection.”

The study found that horses consider humans “safe havens’ and are soothed by our presence, but aren’t emotionally attached.

So basically, horses think people are cool, but they could do without us if need be!

