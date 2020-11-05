New Study Finds That Drinking Wine And Coffee Could Lower Your Risk Of Heart Disease And Stroke!

Researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health looked at about 30 years of dietary data from over 200,000 Americans to pinpoint the foods that contributed to heart disease and higher stroke risks.

The results found that a diet in pro-inflammatory ingredients and processed foods could increase the risk of heart disease by 46% and stroke by 28%.

Foods that can cause stress on the body to increase your risk of heart issues include red meat, processed meat, refined grains, and sugary drinks.

Experts say that anti-inflammatory foods lead to a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.

The foods that are higher in antioxidants and vitamins like leafy greens, orange and yellow veggies (carrots and peppers), whole grains, coffee, tea, and red wine are all good to go!

