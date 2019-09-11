New Study Finds That Many Of Those Menstruation Tracker Apps Are Sharing Your Sensitive Information With Facebook!
Facebook knows your most intimate information!
You probably share more personal intimate information with your period app than you do with others, and now your personal period info is being turned into money!
Period-tracker apps are used by millions of women and according to a new study- your information on your sex-life, health and menstruation is being shared To Facebook!
Privacy International found out that out of 36 apps tested, 61% automatically transfer data to Facebook the moment a user opens the app. This happens whether the user has a Facebook account or not, and whether they are logged into Facebook or not.
Yes, apparently these apps routinely send Facebook incredibly detailed and sometimes sensitive personal data.