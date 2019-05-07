New Study Finds That Wine Prevents Sore Throats And Dental Plaque

More and more studies continue to suggest that wine, red or white does have health benefits!

Scientists have found that wine is actually a disinfectant for germs, including those that cause dental plaque and sore throats.

The study, published in the journal of agricultural and food chemistry, found that the compounds found in wine kill 99.9% of dental bacteria and germs that cause sore throats

So if you feel a little tickle in your throat- start pounding the wine…responsibly of course!

