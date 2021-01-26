New Study Finds We Now Spend $47 A Month On Streaming Services

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a 24% increase in spending on online entertainment!

According to a survey by J.D. Power in December 2020, there has been an almost 50 percent increase in subscribing to the four major streaming services.

The top streaming services that people have subscribed to:

Netflix- 81%

Amazon Prime Video-65%

Disney Plus-47%

HBO Max-22%

Apple TV Plus-14%

The massive uptick in people streaming is due largely in part to stay-at-home orders, however; analysts at MoffettNathanson suggested that “streaming fatigue” could kick in as restrictions begin to lift in 2021.

The survey also found that The Mandalorian, streamed via Disney+, was the most-watched TV show on streaming platforms in December 2020.