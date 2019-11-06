New Study Reveals That We’ll Say Just About Anything To Get A Little Sexy Time!

According to findings in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, our brains are hard wired to say anything, even telling lies to potential partners.

The researchers with the University of Rochester and the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya in Israel said;

“When the possibility of sex looms, people are more likely to change their attitudes and engage in deceptive self-presentation. In other words they conform, embellish, and sometimes lie.”

Adding,

“When your sexual system is activated you are motivated to present yourself in the best light possible. That means you’ll tell a stranger things that make you look better than you really are.”

