New Study Says, 78 Minutes of Music A Day Improves Mental Health!

Many studies have been done suggesting that music does improve one’s mood, but just how long should you listen to ensure that you feel good?

A study by the British Academy of Sound Therapy found that listening to music for 78 minutes per day helps maintain good mental health.

The study examined the listening habits of 7,500 people and how they affected their physical and mental well-being.

The study found that;

90% of participants expressed relaxation as an emotional benefit of listening to music.

Other emotions participants experienced were happiness (82%), overcoming sadness (47%), concentration (32%), and anger (28%).

Researchers says a daily dose of music will do a person good. Here’s the breakdown while the choice of music is up to the user, it just needs to abide by the following guidelines.

* 14 minutes of uplifting music (user’s choice) to feel happy (18% of your musical RDA)

* 16 minutes of calming music (user’s choice) to feel relaxed (20.5% of your music RDA)

* 16 minutes of music (user’s choice) to overcome sadness (20.5% of your music RDA)

* 15 minutes of motivating music (user’s choice) to aid concentration (19% of your music RDA)

* 17 minutes of music (user’s choice) to help manage anger (22% of your music RDA)

If listening to 78 minutes of music seems overwhelming, simplify the process. All you need to do is listen to 3.25 minutes worth of music per hour to fill your daily quota. See, it’s doable!