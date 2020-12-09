New Study Says That 30 Minutes A Week On Stairs Is Just As Good As Going To A Gym!
All you have to do is climb the stairs in your house!
Good news for those who have no time to hit the gym!
There’s a new study that says if you climb stairs just 30 minutes a week to give your body a workout, it’s just as good as a gym!
The study shows that intense bursts of exercise for short periods of time can be critically beneficial for one’s heart health.
The findings were published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, and conducted by researchers at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.