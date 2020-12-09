New Study Says That 30 Minutes A Week On Stairs Is Just As Good As Going To A Gym!

Good news for those who have no time to hit the gym!

There’s a new study that says if you climb stairs just 30 minutes a week to give your body a workout, it’s just as good as a gym!

The study shows that intense bursts of exercise for short periods of time can be critically beneficial for one’s heart health.

The findings were published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, and conducted by researchers at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.

