New Study Says That 30 Minutes A Week On Stairs Is Just As Good As Going To A Gym!

All you have to do is climb the stairs in your house!

Good news for those who have no time to hit the gym! 

 

There’s a new study that says if you climb stairs just 30 minutes a week to give your body a workout, it’s just as good as a gym!

 

The study shows that intense bursts of exercise for short periods of time can be critically beneficial for one’s heart health.

The findings were published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, and conducted by researchers at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.

 

