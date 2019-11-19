New Study Says That Couples Who Raise A Dog Together Are Happier

A new survey was done by rover.com and found that 60% of couples who have a dog together said it made their relationship stronger.

Couples who participated in the survey said that having a dog helped them spend more quality time together, as a couple.

Perhaps a romantic walk in the park so Fido can do his business? 88% of people agreed that raising a pooch required teamwork and say trust is needed also.

And get this, almost half found their partner sexier after getting a dog together.

When it comes to finding a partner, most people agreed that it would be a deal-breaker if someone they were dating was not a “dog person.”

