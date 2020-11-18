New Study Suggests That Video Games Can Be Good For Your Mental Health

There’s a new study out of Oxford University that says video games may not be all that bad.

The sale of video games and consoles has boomed as more people are stuck at home because of the pandemic and many countries again are imposing restrictions on human contact.

The reason for this new study, which is most likely baffling to parents was to find the impact on enjoyment as a posed to the time spent playing the games and what it can do for a person’s mental state.

The results challenge other studies that suggest that too much gaming causes aggression or addiction.

This study was conducted on those who played Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

