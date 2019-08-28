New “Sunday Night Football” Theme From Carrie Underwood and Jone Jett!

Carrie Underwood And Jone Jett Are Giving People A Sneak Peek of the new version of the NFL’s “Sunday Night Football” Theme!

Underwood shared a clip of the song Monday featuring rocker Joan Jett on her official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram Tune in September 8th! @JoanJett @SNFonNBC A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 26, 2019 at 9:55am PDT

Jett’s 1988 Top 10 hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You” was adapted for the original “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” opening theme which premiered on “Sunday Night Football” in 2006.

Jone Jett and The Blackhearts appear in the video because Carrie Underwood ask for it!

Some stars of the NFL will also appear in the opener with Underwood and Jett which premieres September 8 for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the New England Patriots.