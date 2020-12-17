New Survey Finds That Cheaters Want The COVID-19 Vaccine So They Can Have ‘Responsible’ Affairs

According to a new survey by Ashley Madison, four out of 10 cheaters would like the COVID-19 vaccine so they can “responsibly continue having in-person affairs.”

The cheater’s website says 30 percent of those asked are excited about the shot as well as fewer social restrictions in 2021.

In another survey by Ashley Madison, 41 percent of self-identified cheaters say they sought out their first affair due to boredom under the lockdown orders.

Another 40 percent said that the pandemic reminded them that “life is short.”

More