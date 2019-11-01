New Survey Finds The Majority Of Threesomes Are Now Initiated By Women

There’s a new dating up called 3Fun and its growing in popularity! This is a sight for polyamorous couples, looking for some fun!

A new survey out by the app found that women are more likely to propose a trio than men….

3Fun is an app explicitly designed for open-minded people searching for alternatives expressions of love and relationships.

For those who have tried this, its women who are suggesting it to their partners!

Researchers cite the reason being that women are looking for a new experience but also less likely to cheat, so the trinity is a good solution.

