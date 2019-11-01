Listen Live

New Survey Finds The Majority Of Threesomes Are Now Initiated By Women

Plans this weekend?

By Kool Mornings

There’s a new dating up called 3Fun and its growing in popularity! This is a sight for polyamorous couples, looking for some fun!

A new survey out by the app found that women are more likely to propose a trio than men….

3Fun is an app explicitly designed for open-minded people searching for alternatives expressions of love and relationships.

For those who have tried this, its women who are suggesting it to their partners!

Researchers cite the reason being that women are looking for a new experience but also less likely to cheat, so the trinity is a good solution.

Full Story

Related posts

We Spend About 20 Minutes Researching Prices Before We Buy A Holiday Gift!

Introducing The Secret Mom House!

Ladies Night At Moxie’s November 5th!