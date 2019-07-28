New Survey Looks At What Women Want!
THE TOP THINGS WOMEN LOOK FOR IN A PARTNER INCLUDE KINDNESS AND INTELLIGENCE, NOT LOOKS OR MONEY
A new survey asked more than 68,000 women around the world for the most important traits they look for in a partner. Attractiveness was second to kindness!
And the top five are: Kindness, supportiveness, intelligence, education, and confidence.
What do we really want? It depends who you ask… We decided to conduct our own survey and found out some interesting things about the women of Simcoe County!
Here’s what we want: Pay attending men….
Remembers where he puts stuff without asking you
remembers things that are happening that week in life
Is in good enough shape to rearrange the furniture
Wears a shirt that covers his stomach
Knows not to buy champagne with screw-top lids
Remembers to put the toilet seat down
Shaves most weekends
Doesn’t scratch in public