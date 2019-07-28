Listen Live

New Survey Looks At What Women Want!

THE TOP THINGS WOMEN LOOK FOR IN A PARTNER INCLUDE KINDNESS AND INTELLIGENCE, NOT LOOKS OR MONEY

By Kool Mornings

A new survey asked more than 68,000 women around the world for the most important traits they look for in a partner.  Attractiveness was second to kindness! 

And the top five are:  Kindness, supportiveness, intelligence, education, and confidence.

What do we really want?  It depends who you ask… We decided to conduct our own survey and found out some interesting things about the women of Simcoe County!

Here’s what we want: Pay attending men….

Remembers where he puts stuff without asking you

remembers things that are happening that week in life

Is in good enough shape to rearrange the furniture 

Wears a shirt that covers his stomach 

Knows not to buy champagne with screw-top lids 

Remembers to put the toilet seat down 

Shaves most weekends 

Doesn’t scratch in public

