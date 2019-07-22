Listen Live

New Trailer for Mr. Rogers’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

In just 2 minutes this triggers all the emotions...

By Darryl on the Drive

Sony Pictures just dropped an incredible trailer for, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the upcoming movie about the legendary, Fred Rogers.

As Tom Hanks asks, “won’t you be my neighbor?” Immediate childhood memories flood through like a tidal wave.

The movie is not a biopic about Rogers. Instead, it tells the story of a reporter whose life changes after he meets Rogers. The movie is based on Rogers’ real-life friendship with journalist Tom Junod, which began in in 1998 when Junod wrote an article about Mr. Rogers.

Fred Rogers, hosted “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” from 1968 to 2001, and died in 2003.

Coming to theatres, November 22.

Related posts

WATCH: The New Trailer for ‘Top Gun Maverick’

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is Available to Rent on Airbnb

Boat Rental App Expands into Canada