New Trailer for Mr. Rogers’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Sony Pictures just dropped an incredible trailer for, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the upcoming movie about the legendary, Fred Rogers.

As Tom Hanks asks, “won’t you be my neighbor?” Immediate childhood memories flood through like a tidal wave.

The movie is not a biopic about Rogers. Instead, it tells the story of a reporter whose life changes after he meets Rogers. The movie is based on Rogers’ real-life friendship with journalist Tom Junod, which began in in 1998 when Junod wrote an article about Mr. Rogers.

Calling all #MisterRogers fans…won’t you help us choose your favorite emoji to represent #ABeautifulDayMovie? — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (@ABeautifulDay) July 22, 2019

Fred Rogers, hosted “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” from 1968 to 2001, and died in 2003.

Coming to theatres, November 22.