New Trailer for ‘Surviving Joe Exotic’ Is Here!

This doc will focus more on what happened to many of Joe’s animals that managed to find a new home rather than Joe exotic himself.

It will also feature the last interview Joe Exotic ever did before he was sent to prison.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldanado-Passage, is serving a 22-year sentence for attempting to hire a hitman to kill rival zookeeper Carole Baskin, as well as a series of violations of the Endangered Species Act, including killing five tigers.

Surviving Joe Exotic is set to air Saturday, July 25 at 10 p.m. ET.