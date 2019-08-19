Listen Live

New Trending Hair Style – The Step Mullet

Vacation in the front and party in the back

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Style

Introducing, the Step Mullet.

Slowly trending in Salons around the World, it’s an old school Mullet with an update.

  • Typical mullet style-long in the back
  • Medium (not short) length on top
  • Then part the middle like a “bob”
  • Giving different lengths or steps

VACATION IN THE FRONT & PARTY IN THE BACK!

 

