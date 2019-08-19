New Trending Hair Style – The Step Mullet
Vacation in the front and party in the back
Introducing, the Step Mullet.
Mullet Monday ✨ Peachy keen with pops of yellow 😇 and a textured mullet shape up. colored with @pravana ! loving the “step mullet” trend lately (any version of a mullet, really) hoping it’s here to stay. Had lots of fun as always doing Graces hair this weekend. 🌼 #mulletmonday #mullet #stepmullet #peachhair
Slowly trending in Salons around the World, it’s an old school Mullet with an update.
- Typical mullet style-long in the back
- Medium (not short) length on top
- Then part the middle like a “bob”
- Giving different lengths or steps
