New TV Game Show From Ryan Reynolds Called ‘Don’t’ Airs Tonight!

If Ryan Reynolds is involved, you know it's going to be funny!

By Dirt/Divas

Ryan Reynolds is producing a brand new family game show called “Don’t.”

It’s hosted by Adam Scott where contestants will join forces with their family and friends in hopes to win up to $100,000! 

All they have to do is tackle hilarious tasks, each with one simple rule: “DON’T.”  “Don’t” premiers tonight on ABC, June 11th at 9pm! (check local listings for Canadian affiliate) 

 

