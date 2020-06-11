New TV Game Show From Ryan Reynolds Called ‘Don’t’ Airs Tonight!
If Ryan Reynolds is involved, you know it's going to be funny!
Ryan Reynolds is producing a brand new family game show called “Don’t.”
It’s hosted by Adam Scott where contestants will join forces with their family and friends in hopes to win up to $100,000!
All they have to do is tackle hilarious tasks, each with one simple rule: “DON’T.” “Don’t” premiers tonight on ABC, June 11th at 9pm! (check local listings for Canadian affiliate)