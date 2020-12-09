Listen Live

NEW TWITTER CHALLENGE: NAME A STORE THAT AGES YOU

What store shows your age?

By Humor

The places you used to shop at can give a lot of clues about how old you are.  Charlie used to shop at Stitches in the 90s!

There’s a new Twitter challenge right now that started with a five-word sentence, quote, “Age yourself with a store.”

The guy who came up with the challenge kicked it off with Radio Shack, and another responded with Blockbuster!

 

 

