NEW TWITTER CHALLENGE: NAME A STORE THAT AGES YOU
What store shows your age?
The places you used to shop at can give a lot of clues about how old you are. Charlie used to shop at Stitches in the 90s!
There’s a new Twitter challenge right now that started with a five-word sentence, quote, “Age yourself with a store.”
The guy who came up with the challenge kicked it off with Radio Shack, and another responded with Blockbuster!
Age yourself with a store. I’ll go first: RADIOSHACK.
— Da’Professor (@jhonnycharles88) December 6, 2020