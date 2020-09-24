New York Time Square New Year’s Eve Is Going Virtual This Year!

Due to this on-going pandemic, New York Year’s Eve show from Time Square that the world watches will look very different this year!

The event will include “scaled-back and socially distanced live elements still to be determined, and an extremely limited group of in-person honourees, socially distanced, who will reflect the themes, challenges and inspirations of 2020,” say organizers.

Jamestown, owner of One Times Square — the building where the famous ball drop takes place — “has built the virtual world of Times Square and a complementary broadcast app to allow everyone to experience Times Square and celebrate with us in these unusual times.”

The virtual event will serve as a celebration of essential workers, first responders, doctors, scientists, and “both emerging and established entertainers, musicians and artists.”