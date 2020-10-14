New York Town Allowing Timed Trick-Or-Treating This Year!

It’s been on the minds of parents and kids for a while now. Can Trick-or-treating happen safely this year?

Dr. Tam Canada’s chief public health officer says Halloween is on, for now! Tam says to avoid communal candy bowls when out on Halloween and to hand out candy using the end of a hockey stick!

While many parents have already decided to not allow trick-or-treating this year, one town in New York is offering an idea that could work here also.

The city of Little Falls New York says they plan to hold trick or treating on October 31st from 5 pm-7 pm only.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are wondering if Halloween is even going to happen this year.

The CDC issued guidelines for the holiday, and classified traditional trick or treating and ‘trunk’ or treating as a ‘high-risk activity’ along with:

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Instead, the CDC hopes kids will participate in low-risk activities like: