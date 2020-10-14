New York Town Allowing Timed Trick-Or-Treating This Year!
Great idea to avoid overcrowded streets!
It’s been on the minds of parents and kids for a while now. Can Trick-or-treating happen safely this year?
Dr. Tam Canada’s chief public health officer says Halloween is on, for now! Tam says to avoid communal candy bowls when out on Halloween and to hand out candy using the end of a hockey stick!
While many parents have already decided to not allow trick-or-treating this year, one town in New York is offering an idea that could work here also.
The city of Little Falls New York says they plan to hold trick or treating on October 31st from 5 pm-7 pm only.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are wondering if Halloween is even going to happen this year.
The CDC issued guidelines for the holiday, and classified traditional trick or treating and ‘trunk’ or treating as a ‘high-risk activity’ along with:
- Attending crowded costume parties held indoors
- Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
- Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
Instead, the CDC hopes kids will participate in low-risk activities like:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
- Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
- Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
- Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with