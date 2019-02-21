Next Ghostbusters Movie Will Be Made in Canada

An all female reboot of the legendary Ghostbusters movie franchise in 2016 seemed to only generate minimal excitement in theatres.

“Entertainment Weekly has learned exclusively that Jason Reitman will direct and co-write an upcoming film set in the world that was saved decades previously by the proton pack-wearing working stiffs in the original 1984 movie, which was directed by his father, Ivan Reitman.”

Calgary, Alberta will be the location where the next chapter in the Ghostbusters series will be shot.

The new Ghostbusters doesn’t have a start date for production just yet, but it’s expected to be released summer 2020. Watch a teaser below…