Niagara Falls’ Guinness Museum Is Closing And You Can Own Some Of Its Stuff

The famous museum closed its doors for good in September and is giving people the chance to own a piece of weird history!

According to CTV, Guinness World Records Museum in Niagara Falls is auctioning off Wayne Gretzky memorabilia, a miniature Koran, a giant Atari Hercules pinball machine, and more, as it clears out its inventory.

The fun and wacky museum have been a Clifton Hill landmark since 1978.

Other items going on the auction block include:

A Japanese-made Petal subminiature photographic camera from the late 1940s;

a metre-tall Gordie Howe sculpted caricature;

NFL legend Dan Marino’s memorabilia;

a miniature bicycle, which was once one of the smallest bicycles in the world; and

a Wurlitzer OMT Vinyl 1015 Jukebox.

The auction opened last Friday, but a live-streamed auction will take place on Feb. 12 — an event Ripley called a “must-see for any enthusiast.” There’s a full catalog of items up for grabs on the website!