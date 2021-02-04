Listen Live

Nick Cannon Pulls Out Of Masked Singer Gig!

Looks like Nick didn’t wear his mask to set!

By Dirt/Divas, Kool Celebrities

Cannon is stepping away from the hit TV show, The Masked Singer after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, Nick is in quarantine and will be forced to miss the first few episodes of the upcoming season.

Niecy Nash will fill in until Nick recovers fully. 

Season four of the series just wrapped up with LeAnn Rimes beating out Aloe Blacc and Nick Carter. Season five is filming now and is set to premiere next month.

