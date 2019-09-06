Nicki Minaj Dropped A Bombshell Announcement On Fans

Nicki announced the news on twitter to her 20 million followers, but did not explain if she was pregnant or married.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me,” the singer wrote.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Nicki announced in June that she planned to marry her boyfriend Kennith “Zoo” Petty and even changed her twitter handle to Mrs. Petty.

It was only 10 years ago that Nicki exploded onto the music scene with her first album “Pink Friday” and is one of only a handful of female rappers to have one six American Music Awards and in 2016 she was named Time 100 list of most influential people!