Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant!
Announced with a photoshoot!
Minaj confirmed the news that she was expecting her first baby with a pregnancy photoshoot showing off her baby bump!
Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛
There had be rumours back in May was Nicki tweeted then,
“No throwing up. But nausea and peeing nonstop. Omg, what do u think this means guys????”
Minaj and her baby’s father, Kenneth Petty, wed in October.
