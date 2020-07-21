Listen Live

Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant!

Announced with a photoshoot!

By Dirt/Divas

Minaj confirmed the news that she was expecting her first baby with a pregnancy photoshoot showing off her baby bump!

 

 

Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛

There had be rumours back in May was Nicki tweeted then, 

“No throwing up. But nausea and peeing nonstop. Omg, what do u think this means guys????”

Minaj and her baby’s father, Kenneth Petty, wed in October.

 

#Preggers 💛

