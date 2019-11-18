Nicolas Cage Has A New Movie Roll…Playing Himself!

Nicolas Cage is preparing to star in a movie and play himself!

According to reports, Nick Cage will play himself trying to land a roll in a Quentin Tarantino movie, but finds himself taking on a vastly different role as a real-life informant for the CIA after befriending a Mexican billionaire who is believed to be a drug cartel kingpin. If Cage does sign on for this, he will also be the co- executive producer on the project.

Cage is due for a big movie moments as he hasn’t done anything to noteworthy since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and his roll in the other animated movie, The Croods…