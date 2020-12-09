Listen Live

Nicolas Cage is Hosting a New ‘History of Swear Words’ Series on Netflix

Exploring the history, origins, and cultural impact of certain expletives

By Darryl on the Drive

Nicolas Cage will host History of Swear Words, in a new Netflix series.

There will be 6 episodes, each at 20 minutes in length. Featuring guest comedians, historians and etymology experts, as well as a range of entertainers.

Nic Cage is also set to play Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ in a new series.

