Nicolas Cage is Hosting a New ‘History of Swear Words’ Series on Netflix

Nicolas Cage will host History of Swear Words, in a new Netflix series.

There will be 6 episodes, each at 20 minutes in length. Featuring guest comedians, historians and etymology experts, as well as a range of entertainers.

Nicholas Cage is hosting @NetflixIsAJoke’s new series History of Swear Words and, well… this should give you a good idea of what to expect pic.twitter.com/51V7PCzY6Q — Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2020

Nic Cage is also set to play Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ in a new series.