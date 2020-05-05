Nicolas Cage Is Set To Play ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic In A New Series

While the world sat in quarantine, they became obsessed with the new Netflix docu-series, Tiger King.

There’s been talks for weeks as to who may play this guy. CBS has ordered an eight-episode series that will be based on the Texas Monthly article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild, by Leif Reigstad. Cage is set to star and executive produce the project with a few other partners.

The new series explores Joe Exotic and his live as this exotic zookeeper from Oklahoma. Story will show the rise and fall of this unbelievable person. Nicolas has never played a TV character before, this will be his first time on the small screen.

This isn’t the only scrip out there about Joe Exotic. SNL’s Kate McKinnon is attached to another one based on the Wondery podcast about the Tiger King. Kate will star and executive produce as she plays Carole Baskin.

The Tiger King was released to Netflix on March 20th reaching an estimated audience of 34.3 million unique viewers in its first 10 days of streaming…