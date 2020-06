Dr. Dre and his wife of 24 years are getting a divorce.

TMZ reports Nicole Young filed paperwork on Monday to end her longtime marriage to Dr. Dre. Young citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split. The couple wed in 1996 and have two children.

Sources told TMZ the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement with Forbes estimating Dr. Dre’s net worth to be $800 million.