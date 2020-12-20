‘Night Court’ Coming Back To TV!

As first reported by Deadline, a sequel to the classic comedy “Night Court” is in the works!

The series will feature John Larroquette, who will be reprising his role as night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

The new show, which will be executive produced by Melissa Rauch of “The Big Bang Theory,” will tell the tale of Abby Stone, optimistic judge, and daughter of the late Harry Stone.

Stone, who follows in the footsteps of her father — the original comedy’s central character — must navigate the night shift at arraignment court and the strange characters who populate it, including Fielding.

The reboot will be written and co-executive produced by Dan Rubin, known for his work on “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

The original series aired on NBC from 1984-1992. Larroquette earned four Emmys for his role as Fielding. The show was also nominated for best comedy three times.

And the theme song! So good!