Nike Has A New Marketing Campaign For A New ‘Everyday Heroes’ Shoe!

The brand’s new Nike Air Zoom Pulse was developed for “everyday heroes” in the medical industry who log long hours on their feet, reported USA Today.

According to Nike in a statement: “Nurses, for example, walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift.”

“The work is physically and mentally demanding. The design for the Air Zoom Pulse tackles those challenges with simplicity in mind.”

Keeping the demands of doctors, nurses and home healthcare workers in mind, the shoe is laceless and can be easily slipped on with one hand using elastic straps. It’s coated material also makes it easy to clean and the full-rubber outsole enables traction even on wet surfaces.

Nike tested prototypes for the Air Zoom Pulse at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, where medical workers’ input was utilized in developing the final product.

The shoe comes in both black and neon blue, as well as six other versions designed by patients at the Children’s Hospital. 100 percent of proceeds earned from the six patient-designed styles will be donated back to the hospital.

All styles of the Nike Air Zoom Pulse will be available for $120 starting December 7th at Nike.com.

