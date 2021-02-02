Listen Live

NIKE to RELEASE FIRST HANDS-FREE SHOE

Inspired by 16 Year Old with Cerebral Palsy

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Headlines

Nike has its first ever hands-free running shoe!

The style is called Go FlyEase, and the idea of the shoe came from a letter from a 16-year-old named Matthew Walzer, who has Cerebral Palsy. He wrote saying that he dreamed of one day going to College and NOT having to worry about doing up his shoelaces.

Further, we’re in a time now when we’re trying to touch as little as possible so these easy-on, easy-off shoes are a perfect fit to the times.

The sneakers are set to be on sale to the public later on this year.

Related posts

Tony Bennett Has Alzheimer’s

LOOK: Mariah Carey Copied Shawn Mendes’ Post

VIDEO: BEST Halftime Performances Ever

Former Divorce Lawyer Offers Tools to Save Your Marriage and Make it Thrive

WATCH: Justin Timberlake Star in ‘Palmer’

WATCH: Harry Styles Kicked off 2021 with a Video that Will Make You Happy

WATCH: James Corden Trump ‘Les Misérables’ Parody

LISTEN: Tyler Shaw’s Latest Single Inspired By Video Game

Bracelet Allows Bosses to Check In on Moods of Employees