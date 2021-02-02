NIKE to RELEASE FIRST HANDS-FREE SHOE

Nike has its first ever hands-free running shoe!

The style is called Go FlyEase, and the idea of the shoe came from a letter from a 16-year-old named Matthew Walzer, who has Cerebral Palsy. He wrote saying that he dreamed of one day going to College and NOT having to worry about doing up his shoelaces.

Further, we’re in a time now when we’re trying to touch as little as possible so these easy-on, easy-off shoes are a perfect fit to the times.

The sneakers are set to be on sale to the public later on this year.