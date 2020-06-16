Nintendo Hosting ‘Mario Kart North American Open’ Tournament

Arguably the most widely loved racing game of all time. Simply saying the name, Mario Kart brings a smile to my face.

When Super Mario Kart was released on SNES in 1992 and 4 players could battle at once, it was game on each night when we got home from school. Each of us always thought we were the best at Mario Kart, now there’s a way to prove it!

Nintendo has launched an open challenge to all Canadian and American players.

Burn up the track in the Mario Kart North American Open

For a chance to win 2,500 My Nintendo Gold Points!

Rev up your Nintendo Switch™ system

June 26th to June 28th

Each day from 12PM PT to 6PM PT

At the end of each day, the racers with the top 8 point totals will be eligible to win 2,500 My Nintendo Gold Points!