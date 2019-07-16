Nintendo Introduces Switch Lite: A New Addition To The Nintendo Family!

Nintendo is offer a new cheaper options to the switch, meant for users who never really play the console on a TV but rather use it as a hand-held.

The Switch Lite is a smaller, lighter version of the console you know, able to access the same features and play the same games (with some exceptions). It’s not so much a Nintendo 3DS replacement as it is a new handheld option for Nintendo fans.

It will retail for $200 and will be available to purchase as of September 20th.

HEADS UP

The New Switch Lite has no Wireless headphone options (no bluetooth support), so you will have to go old school and plug your headphones in. This has been a common complaint among Switch users.