No Boom Boom For 30 Days After Coronavirus

You survived, you’re grateful- you’re feeling frisky- but not so fast…

Experts are warning people to lay off- literally for 30 days if you have recovered from COVID-19.

A Chinese study found that not only saliva but other fluids may carry the virus…The study is published int he Journal of the American Medical Association and the scientists took samples to 38 males with COVID-19 and analyzed samples on January 26th and again on February 16th and found that 16% of the men still had traces of the virus in their semen…

As there is still so much about this virus that we don’t know, like if it can be transmitted via boom boom- its safer for people to take precautions.

