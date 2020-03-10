No More Free Food Samples At Costco For A While!

The next time you hit Costco looking for your free samples, they may not be there. According to businessinsider.com, Costco is no longer serving up samples at some of its locations.

This due to hygiene concerns around the Coronavirus outbreak. In recent weeks, some shoppers have raised concerns about the potential for spreading germs.

“Eating samples from the same tray and then we put the food in our mouths and lick our fingers/wipe our mouths and go on to the next sample tray… Everyone is at Costco right now… This is how stuff travels fast,” one shopper wrote on Reddit this week.

It appears that Costco is listening to its costumers, and has stopped handing out samples that have become a staple in its stores.